Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice

Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery in Culver City’s Helms District, has opened a new location at 1301 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and creative menu, the café has been a neighborhood favorite since it opened in March 2022, over two years ago, on Washington Boulevard. 

Owned and operated by brothers Zach and Nick Bayse, Breakaway Café’s newest venture is a compact grab-and-go window offering breakfast all day, coffee, tea, and their signature “good vibes.” Chef Nick Bayse, who has experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants, brings culinary expertise to the menu, while Zach manages the business side of the operation.

New Beachside Menu Highlights: the Venice location offers an array of inventive dishes alongside some Breakaway Café classics. New items include:

  • Da’ Big Muffin Sandwich: Fried egg, hash brown patty, aged cheddar, chipotle aioli, arugula, and an English muffin.
  • Bulgogi Beef Breakfast Burrito: Grilled skirt steak, two fried eggs, scallion kimchi, crispy potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, sriracha crema, and spinach tortilla.
  • Little Big Muffin | Breakfast Happy Hour: Fried egg, hashbrown patty, aged Cheddar, chipotle aioli, arugula, and English muffin. Comes with a complimentary drip coffee.

Fan favorites such as the avocado tartine, the Breakaway breakfast burrito, and the breakfast sammy are also available, along with a selection of coffee and beverages.


With their success in Culver City, the Bayse brothers are excited to bring their culinary flair to Venice’s bustling Ocean Front Walk with a convenient yet delicious new spot for Venice denizens or Culver City residents visiting the beach.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Photo: Google Earth
Photo: YouTube
Photo: SMPD
Photo: Getty
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Google Earth
