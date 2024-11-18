November 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges

A 61-year-old man was detained Sunday evening after police discovered two makeshift booby traps rigged with shotgun shells at a residence in the 3300 block of Exposition Boulevard. The incident prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and led to felony charges being filed against the suspect.

The Santa Monica Police Department said officers were dispatched to the home around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 17 after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and a male voice in the garage making threats to kill. Upon arrival, officers found two elderly women inside the residence unharmed and the suspect, identified as Arthur Hideki Tabuchi, in the home.

While investigating, officers discovered a shotgun shell mounted on a workbench in the garage. The shell was equipped with a spring-loaded firing pin and a trip wire connected to the garage door. Police determined the device was designed to discharge the shell toward anyone opening the door. A similar setup was found near a pedestrian gate on the property, where a previously discharged shell was believed to be the source of the initial gunshot report.

Officers evacuated the residence, and the bomb squad was called to ensure no additional devices were present. The team safely dismantled the device in the garage, and a subsequent search of the home revealed illegally obtained ammunition.

Tabuchi was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. Authorities plan to file felony charges against him for assembling and maintaining a booby trap, a violation of California Penal Code 20110.

Anyone with information about this individual or incident is encouraged to contact Detective McCoy at james.mccoy@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.

