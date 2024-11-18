November 18, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

DC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak 

A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been linked to recalled organic carrots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak, which spans 18 states, has resulted in 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations, and one death. 

The recalled carrots, distributed by Grimmway Farms, located in Bakersfield, CA, include organic whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots sold under multiple brands. Although the affected products are no longer on store shelves, officials warn they may still be in consumers’ homes.

Recalled Products

  • Baby Organic Carrots:
    • Brands include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Good & Gather, Grimmway Farms, O-Organic, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s
    • Best-if-used-by dates range from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024.
  • Whole Organic Carrots:
    • Brands include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Good & Gather, Grimmway Farms, O-Organic, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s
    • These products were sold from mid-August to late October 2024 but do not have best-if-used-by dates.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled products. Any affected carrots should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. To prevent contamination, wash any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the carrots using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Those infected with E. coli may experience diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. Seek immediate medical care if you exhibit:

  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Diarrhea lasting more than three days
  • Fever above 102°F
  • Symptoms of dehydration, such as dizziness or dry mouth

The CDC urges anyone with recalled carrots to take precautions and monitor for severe symptoms.

For detailed recall information, visit the CDC’s website or Grimmway Farms’ recall notice.

in Food & Drink, News
