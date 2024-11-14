November 14, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.

in Dining, Video
News, Video

(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 30, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
Dining, News

Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market

October 27, 2024

Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl

October 23, 2024

Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

