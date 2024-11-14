Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
November 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles
November 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...
The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark
November 6, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
November 5, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
October 31, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/
Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica
October 31, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice
October 30, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes
October 29, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be
October 29, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market
October 27, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey...
The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries
October 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars
October 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica
October 23, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl
October 23, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...
(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley
October 21, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...
