November 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The Guide Also Introduces Lost In’s Top Five, a New Feature That Curates Local Recommendations Based on the Unique Tastes...
Hard news, News

California Corrections Officer Arrested For Showing Nude Photograph to Minors

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

He Has No Prior Criminal Record, According to Authorities By Zach Armstrong A worker for the California Department of Corrections...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
Dining, Video

(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
News

Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
Hard, News

Venice Shooting Leaves One Injured in Attempted Carjacking

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

The Investigation is Ongoing Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Venice, leaving a...
News, Real Estate

Three-Unit Property on Marina Peninsula Listed for $4.4M

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

The Property Was Built in 1987 and Is Not Subject to the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance A three-unit residential...
News

SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...
News, Video

(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Hard, News

Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
Hard, News

9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
News, upbeat

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Returns for 43rd Annual Event

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

Each Year, Residents and Visitors Gather Along the Canals to Enjoy the Lights, Music and Creative Displays The Venice Canals...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments and RVs Back at Library

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

Tents Now in Library Parking Lot, RVs Reunite on North & South Venice Blvd to the Dismay of Residents  By...
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Hard, News

Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR