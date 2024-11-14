The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles
Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership
The Guide Also Introduces Lost In’s Top Five, a New Feature That Curates Local Recommendations Based on the Unique Tastes...
California Corrections Officer Arrested For Showing Nude Photograph to Minors
November 14, 2024 Zach Armstrong
He Has No Prior Criminal Record, According to Authorities By Zach Armstrong A worker for the California Department of Corrections...
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case
Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
Venice Shooting Leaves One Injured in Attempted Carjacking
The Investigation is Ongoing Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Venice, leaving a...
Three-Unit Property on Marina Peninsula Listed for $4.4M
The Property Was Built in 1987 and Is Not Subject to the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance A three-unit residential...
SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica
This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report
The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Returns for 43rd Annual Event
Each Year, Residents and Visitors Gather Along the Canals to Enjoy the Lights, Music and Creative Displays The Venice Canals...
Venice Shorts: Encampments and RVs Back at Library
Tents Now in Library Parking Lot, RVs Reunite on North & South Venice Blvd to the Dismay of Residents By...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision
The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...
Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles
U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...Read more