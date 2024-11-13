Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open House, students, parents, faculty, and staff share info about student life, academics, college acceptances, athletics, extracurricular activities, and more. It’s also a chance to meet people in the community and learn why they love Vistamar School. Beyond the strong community, Vistamar offers small classes, challenging academics, individualized attention, leadership opportunities, four-year college planning support, and less than 20:1 student to college counselor ratio. Join us!
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica
This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report
The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Returns for 43rd Annual Event
Each Year, Residents and Visitors Gather Along the Canals to Enjoy the Lights, Music and Creative Displays The Venice Canals...
Venice Shorts: Encampments and RVs Back at Library
Tents Now in Library Parking Lot, RVs Reunite on North & South Venice Blvd to the Dismay of Residents By...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision
The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...
Here’s How Venice Voted in the 2024 General Election
November 12, 2024 Zach Armstrong
See How Ballots Were Cast in the Venice Area’s Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how voters in...
Venice Shorts: Oceanfront Walk Committee Hosts Q&A With County Supervisor’s Office
November 11, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Representative of LA Supervisor Horvath Offers Insight Into the Homeless and RV Crisis Here in Venice and Beyond By Nick...
Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families
November 11, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
LASD Searches For Missing Man Last Seen in Marina del Rey
November 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
According to Family Members, There Are Concerns He May Be Planning to Leave the Country The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Venice Shorts: Drug Use Evident at Bridge Housing Facility
November 10, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Loitering and Open Drug Use at Main Street Has Residents Anxious By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo! Venice that drug...
“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances
November 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...
Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles
November 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art
November 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st...
Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside
November 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
