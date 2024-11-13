Venice Shooting Leaves One Injured in Attempted Carjacking

The Investigation is Ongoing

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Venice, leaving a 30-year-old man injured in what authorities believe was an attempted carjacking near Lincoln Boulevard and Sunset Avenue (near the Smart and Final), the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The incident unfolded when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to LAPD. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate the incident began as an attempted carjacking. According to police, the victim entered his Infiniti vehicle and attempted to flee but lost control, crashing into a wall. The suspect reportedly pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim.