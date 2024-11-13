Three-Unit Property on Marina Peninsula Listed for $4.4M

The Property Was Built in 1987 and Is Not Subject to the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance

A three-unit residential building on the Marina Peninsula is now on the market for $4.4 million. Located at 21 Voyage Street, the property was built in 1987 and is not subject to the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance, according to the listing.

The 5,622-square-foot structure consists of three separate units, each currently occupied and generating rental income. The ground floor features a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU), while the second level offers a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom space. The top floor, which includes a loft, contains a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom layout and has access to a private rooftop deck with sweeping views of the city and ocean.

Each unit is equipped with air conditioning, heating, and in-unit laundry, and the property includes a six-car garage for tenant use. The listing, represented by Kacey Barnett of Sail Realty, highlights the building’s potential as either a high-income investment or an owner-user property.

For more information, go to https://www.sailrealty.net/listings/21-voyage-st-marina-del-rey/.