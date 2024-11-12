November 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica

This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region

A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line train in Santa Monica after the car made an illegal left turn, authorities reported. 

The accident occurred on October 23 at around 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 14th Street, where the driver of the Tesla attempted to turn left onto 14th Street, crossing directly into the path of an oncoming eastbound Metro train.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) reported that no injuries were sustained in the crash, though the Tesla sustained significant damage, rendering it inoperable. The Metro train’s lead car incurred only minor damage, and after a brief delay, it continued service toward 4th Street. The incident closed lanes on eastbound Colorado Avenue and northbound 14th Street for just over an hour while authorities cleared the scene. The Tesla was later towed.

Metro released a statement reminding drivers to exercise caution around rail crossings, pay attention to crossing gates, and heed posted signs. The Santa Monica Police confirmed that the driver was at fault for ignoring a “no left turn” sign. No charges will be filed against the driver.

This collision follows a similar trend of car-train incidents in the region. 

Earlier this year, a Metro train collided with a car after an illegal turn near Colorado Avenue and 11th Street, causing the driver to flee the scene. Metro officials noted that these incidents underscore the risks of navigating intersections close to rail lines, which remain a common feature on many Los Angeles-area roads. 

In a separate event last November, a vehicle overturned after a collision with a Metro Blue Line train in Central-Alameda, and in Pasadena, an accident involving an A-line train left one woman hospitalized.

Hard, News

9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
News, upbeat

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Returns for 43rd Annual Event

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

Each Year, Residents and Visitors Gather Along the Canals to Enjoy the Lights, Music and Creative Displays The Venice Canals...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments and RVs Back at Library

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

Tents Now in Library Parking Lot, RVs Reunite on North & South Venice Blvd to the Dismay of Residents  By...
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Hard, News

Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...
Hard, News

Here’s How Venice Voted in the 2024 General Election

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

See How Ballots Were Cast in the Venice Area’s Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how voters in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Oceanfront Walk Committee Hosts Q&A With County Supervisor’s Office

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Representative of LA Supervisor Horvath Offers Insight Into the Homeless and RV Crisis Here in Venice and Beyond  By Nick...

Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

LASD Searches For Missing Man Last Seen in Marina del Rey

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

According to Family Members, There Are Concerns He May Be Planning to Leave the Country The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Evident at Bridge Housing Facility

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

Loitering and Open Drug Use at Main Street Has Residents Anxious By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo! Venice that drug...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Dogtown Baseball Prospect Commits to LMU

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Notre Dame Pitching Standout Accepts Athletic Scholarship With the Loyola Marymount University Lions of the West Coast Conference By Nick...

