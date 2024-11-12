November 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances

A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica led to a tragic outcome after the driver of the truck died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report from the Santa Monica Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Cloverfield Boulevard near the intersection with Schader Drive. Police reported that the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was able to move out of the roadway following the collision. The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene, pulling over to the side of the road.

As the motorcyclist approached the truck, a gunshot was heard. 

Responding officers confirmed that the truck driver had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County coroner was notified and responded to the scene.

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

