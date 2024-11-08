November 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts 

A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., a Wuhan, China-based chemical company, along with its director and three employees, on charges of selling fentanyl precursor chemicals and the animal tranquilizer xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” the Department of Justice announced. The indictment, which includes 13 counts, alleges that the company’s actions contributed significantly to the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. is charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, distributing precursor chemicals for fentanyl production, and introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. Four employees, including director Xuening Gao and several senior staff members, are also named in the indictment for their roles in the alleged conspiracy.

While there is a belief that fentanyl is being imported through undocumented migrants from Mexico, it is clear that a major source of key ingredients used for the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl and importation of the “zombie drug” xylazine or “tranq”, which was flooding the streets in 2023, as noted by Los Angeles’ Public Health Department, was allegedly from China. Xylazine is mixed with other drugs as a filler. 

Xylazine can cause gruesome wounds in people who take it as their flesh begins to rot, causing open sores and abscesses hence the name “zombie drug.” Taken in combination with fentanyl and other opiates, the drug can depress respiration and lead to overdoses and deaths. Even worse, while Narcan or naloxone, can be used to revive people who have overdosed, it is ineffective against xylazine.   

The People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Public Security has dissolved Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. and arrested the four employees named in the indictment, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice. The Ministry has also recently scheduled the two chemicals—xylazine and 3,4-MDP-2-P Ethyl Glycidate—that the company allegedly distributed.

“This indictment alleges a corporation, its director, and its sales managers reaped financial benefits by knowingly exporting materials that helped fuel the fentanyl crisis in our nation,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. He emphasized that the Department of Justice is committed to holding accountable those who profit off fentanyl’s devastating effects in the United States.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Matthew Allen stated, “Our focus remains on identifying the most prolific manufacturers and distributors of fentanyl precursor chemicals.” He praised the collaborative efforts among multiple law enforcement agencies, which have worked together on this investigation.

According to the indictment, Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. has supplied fentanyl precursors for over a decade, allegedly targeting U.S. customers. The company’s chemicals have been linked to Mexico, where representatives reportedly said the chemicals were most popular, and they allegedly marketed these precursors online and through social media channels. U.S. officials believe the company’s exports have enabled the production of millions of fentanyl pills, often disguised as everyday products to evade detection.

The investigation into Hubei Aoks involved several U.S. agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, and others. If convicted, the defendants could face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

The Southern California Drug Task Force (SCDTF), a DEA-led multi-agency team, led the investigation, with support from the Los Angeles High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittney M. Harris and Jenna G. Williams are prosecuting the case.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Dogtown Baseball Prospect Commits to LMU

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Notre Dame Pitching Standout Accepts Athletic Scholarship With the Loyola Marymount University Lions of the West Coast Conference By Nick...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pedestrian Injured in Admiralty Way Collision

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Authorities Are Investigating the Circumstances of the Collision A pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday on Admiralty...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...
Hard, News

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Oakwood Residence” in Venice Beach Hits Market at $4.3M

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Home’s Design Focuses on Organic, Monochromatic Elements A newly listed property at 1008 Oakwood Avenue, priced at $4.3 million,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR