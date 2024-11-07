Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts

November is the official start of the holiday season and with only a few weeks until Thanksgiving, local restaurants and bakeries are already offering Thanksgiving pie and dessert pre-orders.

Sadly and predictably, Hannah Ziskin’s pre-order, the pastry chef of Quatersheets and Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2023, has already completely sold out. But never fear, Nicole Rucker’s pre-order for her excellent restaurant Fat+Flour and delicious pies will open up on November 8. We will update this list as other pre-orders are announced.

Photo Credit: All Day Baby

All Day Baby:

The bakery is now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies, crafted by pastry chef Sam Robinson. Choose from six festive flavors, with pick-up available Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. The bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Order here.

To order for pick-up on another day, visit the bakery’s online pre-order page.

Thanksgiving Pie Selections:

Apple Crumble Pie: Market apple pie filling topped with shortbread crumble inside an all-butter crust

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie: Spiced pumpkin cheesecake, brown butter graham crust, topped with whipped cream and candied pepitas

Classic Pecan Pie: Pecan pie filling, all-butter crust

French Silk Pie: Chocolate mousse and dark chocolate ganache inside an all-butter crust topped with whipped cream

Sweet Corn & Blueberry Pie: Sweet corn custard set inside a corn cookie crust topped with blueberry whipped cream and fresh blueberry compote

ADB Banana Cream Pie: Dulce de leche, bananas, and vanilla custard inside a flaky pie crust

Each pie serves six or more, making them perfect for holiday gatherings.

The Rose Venice:

The Rose Venice is serving up three Thanksgiving pie options—Pumpkin, Apple, and Key Lime—ready for pre-order to complement your holiday meal.

Pies are available for pick-up at The Rose Venice on:

Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The order cutoff date is Tuesday, Nov. 26. All pies are freshly baked and ready to enjoy upon pick-up at The Rose Venice, located at 220 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291.Order here.

Winston Pies:

Winston Pies has opened pre-orders for Thanksgiving, with a variety of seasonal flavors ready to add a homemade touch to holiday gatherings. Customers can also purchase pies on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. Extra pies will be available daily at Winston Pies locations in Brentwood, Marina del Rey, and Studio City, but quantities and flavors cannot be guaranteed due to high demand.

Featured Pies:

Harvest Apple: 11-inch deep-dish with fresh-cut apples and a touch of cinnamon.

Carolina Classic Cherry: Made with dark sweet cherries and a hint of almond extract.

Mixed Berry Crumble (GFV): A summery blend of berries topped with an oat crumble.

Classic Southern Pecan (GF): Rich and sweet, with pecans in every bite.

Chocolate Cowgirl: Salted oat crust with caramel and dark chocolate filling.

Key West Lime: Hand-squeezed lime filling with a homemade graham cracker crust.

Fall Pumpkin (GF): Balanced with fresh spices in a house made graham crust.

Thanksgiving Week Hours:

Monday, Nov. 25

Marina del Rey: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Studio City: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 & Wednesday, Nov. 27

Brentwood: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Marina del Rey: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Studio City: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

West Hollywood: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28

Brentwood, Marina del Rey, and Studio City: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

To secure a pie, order here.

Photo Credit: Winston Pies

Tartine:

Tartine locations in Santa Monica, Sycamore, and West Adams are now accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders, with pickup available on November 26 and 27. Select holiday items will also be available for walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tartine’s Featured Thanksgiving Menu:

9” Pumpkin Pie: A seasonal favorite with spiced pumpkin custard in a flaky pie shell, flavored with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and black pepper. Serves 8-10.

9” Pecan Chocolate Rye Tart: A rich sugar pie with pecans, eggs, maple syrup, brown sugar, and rum, baked in a chocolate rye crust brushed with unsweetened chocolate. Serves 8-10.

Petite Lemon Pistachio Cranberry Tea Cake: This 14-ounce tea cake combines lemon, cranberries, and pistachios with a rich almond paste for moisture. Finished with a lemon-sugar glaze.

9” Apple Pie: Made with a mix of Granny Smith and Fuji apples, spiced apple butter, and a walnut oat crumble topping. Serves 8-10.

Petite Pumpkin Tea Cake: This moist tea cake features pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.

Pre-order for all locations here.

Republique:

République has launched pre-orders for its seasonal holiday offerings, including gift baskets, whole pies, cakes, breads, and other baked goods. Customers can choose from a variety of festive items, available in convenient sizes for holiday gatherings.

Whole Pies ($54 each; serves 8-10): Buko Pie Pumpkin Pie Pecan Pie Apple Pie Strawberry Passionfruit Cream Pie Banana Cream Pie

Seasonal Quiche: Made with kale, tomatoes, onions, and gruyère.

Vanilla Whipped Cream ($10): Perfect for pairing with any pie.

For large orders, République requests customers reach out via email at info@republiquela.com. Orders can be placed through the République website, with full details on pickup times and availability.