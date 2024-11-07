November 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

Santa Monica, CAA new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity Review, an ambitious journal dedicated to capturing the narratives of urban life from around the world. Founded by Genaro Trejo, a former investor turned arts advocate, Megacity Review has emerged as a platform for voices often sidelined in mainstream media, including those from LGBTQ+ communities. With roots in East Los Angeles and a career spanning continents, Trejo merges his local insight with a global vision, celebrating the diversity of urban life.

Trejo’s journey to creating Megacity Review is one of passion and purpose. Raised in East LA, he studied political science and Chicano Studies at UCLA and earned a master’s in public policy from the University of Chicago. His career led him through Latin America and Asia as a private investor, where he observed the challenges and complexities of urban landscapes in cities like Mexico City and Shanghai. Eventually, he shifted his focus to nonprofit work in Los Angeles, serving as COO of Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) while partnering with groups like the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Weingart Foundation. Now, Megacity Review blends Trejo’s business expertise with his commitment to the arts, creating a platform for voices seldom heard.

“Cities are filled with dynamic people and untold stories,” Trejo says. “My goal with Megacity Review was to create a space that captures urban experiences from every angle. Cities are rich, complex spaces, and we want the journal to reflect that.”

A Fresh, Inclusive Voice in LA’s Westside Literary Scene

The debut issue of Megacity Review demonstrates the journal’s commitment to diversity in both content and contributors. With pieces by New York Times-recognized artist Lauren Halsey and Vietnamese American writer Lynn Lieu, the issue delves into themes of identity and culture. Lieu’s story, “Eyebrows,” explores body dysmorphia and cultural pressures, offering readers a candid, authentic perspective.

Other contributors include Lisa McKamy, a managing editor at the University of Chicago Press, and Robinne Lee, author of The Idea of You, whose presence underscores Megacity’s mission of inclusivity. Inspired by The Paris Review, the journal combines uncoated text pages with semi-gloss inserts to elevate its art features, giving readers an immersive experience that’s both visually and tactilely engaging.

From Global Investment to Local Impact

Trejo’s career path, from global investment to community work in Los Angeles, gives him a unique lens through which he views urban life. His years as an investor in Latin America and Asia brought him a deep understanding of urban challenges. Now, he applies this knowledge locally, serving on boards like The Survivor Center (formerly The Center for Law and Justice) and PS Science, where he channels his expertise into community work.

“After years in business, I wanted to bring that experience to the literary arts,” Trejo says. “Megacity Review allows me to support both emerging and established voices, showcasing stories that shape city life.”

A Platform for Urban Arts and Global Perspectives

Available for pre-order at megacityreview.org, Megacity Review invites readers across Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and the broader Westside to engage with the diverse realities of city life. Trejo hopes the journal will become a staple for those interested in urban stories that matter, whether they’re readers in Los Angeles or global citizens.

With its debut, Megacity Review is more than just a publication; it’s a movement. Advocating for free expression and connecting people through stories, it reveals the depth, beauty, and resilience of urban communities. Megacity Review is a vital new presence in arts and literature, inviting readers into a world where every city’s story matters.

