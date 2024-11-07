Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful Santa Ana Winds

A brush fire damaged at least two homes and scorched approximately 50 acres along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday amid red flag conditions marked by high winds and low humidity, according to ABC7.

The blaze ignited around 9:30 a.m. near Malibu Canyon Road, close to Pepperdine University. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that forward progress had been halted, and containment reached 60%. No injuries have been reported.

Footage from the scene showed flames consuming one home, and officials later confirmed that a second structure was also damaged. Pepperdine University reported that its operations were unaffected, though students were alerted to the road closures nearby, reported ABC7.

Malibu city officials advised residents to shelter in place, with evacuation preparations in place if needed.

Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Corral Canyon and Webb Way, and backup generators were set up to maintain traffic signals, city officials posted on X, reported ABC7.

The fire broke out under critical fire weather, with a red flag warning issued for the area due to powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity.