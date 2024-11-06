November 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway

Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway starting Wednesday, November 6, at 6 a.m. until Friday, November 8, at 6:00 a.m., as a precautionary measure due to expected high winds and extreme fire danger. Officials advise drivers to seek alternate routes during this time.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), this is a “soft closure,” meaning residents with proof of residence or a Topanga Resident Access Card will be allowed through.

Southern California Edison (SCE) is also considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) for parts of Malibu, where high winds could increase the risk of wildfires. Residents can check outage updates at SCE.com/PSPS.

The City of Malibu makes the following recommendations for residents: Create a profile in the City’s Everbridge Disaster Notification system at MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications (most cell phone numbers and landlines in Malibu are automatically entered, but you can create a profile to add additional contact information and make sure your street address is correct, which helps with evacuation notifications).

Look up your Malibu Evacuation Zone at Protect.Genasys.com/Search.

Download the PulsePoint mobile app for real-time fire updates. https://www.pulsepoint.org/

The City of Malibu will post all emergency information on its website at MalibuCity.org/alerts. Residents can sign up for local emergency alerts from the City at MalibuCity.org/alerts and from Los Angeles County at ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.

in News
