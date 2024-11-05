November 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages

A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing Los Angeles County, alleging that he faced discrimination over his disability and endured homophobic harassment from a co-worker while at the Marina del Rey fire station, according to a report from Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, outlines a six-year history of alleged discrimination and harassment that plaintiff Guilherme Guimaraes claims violated his rights under the Fair Employment and Housing Act. Guimaraes is reportedly seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

In 2017, Guimaraes developed aplastic anemia after exposure to toxic smoke and benzene on the job, requiring him to take 20 months of medical leave. After returning to his post in Marina del Rey, he claims he struggled to secure accommodations, including the need for a service dog and a well-ventilated workspace, the L.A. Times reported. Guimaraes’s lawsuit states that these difficulties were compounded when a new firefighter, Eric Barnett, joined the station in early 2021 and allegedly began making homophobic remarks.

While Guimaraes is not gay, the complaint notes that Barnett’s comments deeply affected him because of his own close ties to a gay family member, creating an uncomfortable and hostile work environment. According to the suit, despite Guimaraes filing complaints, the Fire Department failed to take disciplinary action against Barnett, leading to an escalation in tensions between the two, the L.A. Times reported.

In 2022, Guimaraes was temporarily reassigned to other fire stations in North Hollywood and Agoura Hills, which he claims were retaliatory moves for speaking out about Barnett’s behavior. However, he was later returned to the Marina del Rey station, where Barnett allegedly continued the harassment, including placing offensive items in Guimaraes’s locker. Guimaraes was later reassigned to Chatsworth, where he found another item intended to harass him, the suit claims, as reported by the L.A. Times.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Oakwood Residence” in Venice Beach Hits Market at $4.3M

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Home’s Design Focuses on Organic, Monochromatic Elements A newly listed property at 1008 Oakwood Avenue, priced at $4.3 million,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Coast Guard Completes Marina del Rey Yacht Fire Fuel Cleanup

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

The Vessel No Longer Poses a Pollution Threat After Weeks of Recovery Operations Cleanup efforts have concluded in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Search Continues for Armed Robbery Suspect in Venice Beach

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Although an Intense Search Operation Commenced Using Helicopters, K-9 Units and a Lockdown of Bridge Access, the Suspect Was Not...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...

Photo: ARCANE
News, upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR