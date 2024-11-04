November 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Santa Monica

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings

Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new Pier Bridge, set to replace the 85-year-old structure that connects Palisades Park and Colorado Avenue to the iconic Santa Monica Pier, the City announced. 

The city will seek experienced bridge contractors and construction management professionals in spring 2025 to begin this long-awaited upgrade.

The $29 million project will enhance the bridge’s seismic safety, accessibility, and functionality. The updated design includes expanded walkways, modern lighting, and new railings. A key feature of the project is the careful removal, rehabilitation, and reinstallation of the historic blue “Santa Monica Pier” sign. An architectural historian and neon conservator will oversee the sign’s preservation, while a smaller replica will be temporarily placed on the pier during construction.

Over the next few months, the city will complete the permitting process before issuing a Request for Bids in spring 2025. This offers an exciting opportunity for contractors with bridge construction expertise to contribute to a landmark that welcomes millions each year.

Construction is expected to start in late 2025. To maintain access to the pier, a temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed before the demolition of the existing structure. Santa Monica Pier will remain open to residents and tourists throughout the project.

Detailed bid information will be posted on the city’s website, where contractors can set up accounts to access project updates. For specific questions, Selim Eren can be reached at Selim.Eren@santamonica.gov.

