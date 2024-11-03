Coast Guard Completes Marina del Rey Yacht Fire Fuel Cleanup

The Vessel No Longer Poses a Pollution Threat After Weeks of Recovery Operations

Cleanup efforts have concluded in Marina del Rey following a diesel fuel spill caused by the fire and sinking of a 105-foot yacht, The Admiral, on Sept. 18, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday.

The Unified Command, led by the Coast Guard, confirmed that the vessel no longer poses a pollution threat after weeks of recovery operations. Crews successfully removed the remaining diesel fuel and raised the sunken yacht, ensuring no residual environmental risks. The incident, which involved approximately 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel, had prompted a coordinated response from the Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Clean Harbors.

Throughout the operation, containment measures prevented any fuel from impacting sensitive environmental sites. Air monitoring continued during the response, and officials report no public health threats linked to the spill.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) was activated early in the response to handle any wildlife impacts. An oiled hummingbird was recovered and transported for care, but no further wildlife injuries were reported. Authorities remind the public not to attempt capturing oiled animals and to report sightings to the OWCN hotline at 1-877-823-6926.

The yacht fire, which erupted on the evening of Sept. 18, created a dramatic scene, with flames and explosions stemming from ammunition and fireworks stored aboard the vessel. The two passengers on board escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.