The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica
October 31, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice
Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees
Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...
“Doumani House” in Marina Del Rey Designed by Sculptor Robert Graham Lists for $17.5M
Features Include a Music Room With a Steel-Etched Window and a Dining Area With a Dale Chihuly Chandelier “Doumani House”,...
Here’s Why West L.A. Stunk So Bad This Week
Coastal Communities Were Blanketed by an Intense Smell Brought on by an Oceanic Phenomena Sarena Snider had just returned to...
Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide
New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...
Big Blue Bus to Unveil New Dog Park with Community Celebration
Attendees Can Enter Their Pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, With Prizes From Local Businesses The City of Santa...
Petition Launched to Stop Sale of Venice’s Friendship Baptist Church
Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale Members of Venice’s...
(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes
For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
OPINION: Unpacking the Social Inequities of a Gentrified Paradise
Gentrification, as Noel Seriale Writes, Is at the Root of How Venice Faces Displacement, Deepening Income Inequality, Homelessness, and a...
At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be
Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others
Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...
Sixth Annual SoCal Poetry Festival Set For Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center
October 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Will Feature Performances, Readings, and Workshops With Prominent Southern California Poets The sixth annual Southern California Poetry Festival,...
Venice Shorts: Eclectic Bikini & Wrap Gallery Offers Beach Goers Chic & Cool
October 28, 2024 Nick Antonicello
The Fashion King Gallery, Formerly Known as Shop Fashion Factory, Is Where Fashion and Art Meet By Nick Antonicello Nestled...
SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident
October 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident The Santa Monica Police Department is...
The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries
The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers'