Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest

The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a Halloween-themed “Spooktacular Pre-Game Party” on Oct. 31, inviting guests to enjoy a night of costumes, cocktails, and festive appetizers before heading out for the evening. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m., with tickets priced at $40, plus a small order fee. You can reserve your tickets here.

The Halloween gathering will feature a live DJ, serving up music to create the perfect atmosphere for revelers to get into the spirit. Included with each ticket are two specialty cocktails: “Pimm’s Potion” and “Horseman’s Head,” along with passed appetizers such as Lamb Birria Taquitos, Salmon on Crispy Rice, and Jackfruit Tacos.

For one night only, The Rose will transform its popular Golden Hour into an “All Hallow’s Eve” special, offering 50% off select specialty cocktails, draft beers, and wines by the glass throughout the evening.



Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume for a chance to win a $100 gift card in the costume contest, which will be judged at 7 p.m. The Rose Venice is located at 220 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291. For more information, visit therosevenice.la or call 310-399-0711.