October 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

OPINION: Unpacking the Social Inequities of a Gentrified Paradise

Gentrification, as Noel Seriale Writes, Is at the Root of How Venice Faces Displacement, Deepening Income Inequality, Homelessness, and a Clash Between Long-Time Residents and Affluent Newcomers

By Noel Seriale

Venice has been home to the vibrant, eclectic culture that we all have known and loved

for over a century. From the beautifully wide beaches with sweeping mountain views, to the street art, to the skate culture, to the culinary scene, to the iconic canals, it’s hard to find yourself bored in a place that is so full of life. Venice continues to be a magnet for people from all over the world to experience. 

However, the high cost of living is a real challenge for those who call this community home and struggle to make ends meet. The inequity is so apparent that it is offensive, and it only continues to become worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to focus on solutions that address social inequity at the root.

To explore deeper, let’s set the scene to understand the context in which this phenomenon is taking place. 

If we rewind the tape to the late 1990s, we can see when the gentrification of Venice really took off and continued to intensify through the tech boom of the 2010s. The influx of companies like Google and Snap on the westside of Los Angeles gave rise to what some refer to as “Silicon Beach”. This came with a migration of higher-income families and individuals to the area, driving up rent and home prices. While some welcomed this shift, it created a slew of challenges for many with a much higher cost of living and the loss of affordable housing options. Many individuals and families of lower socioeconomic status have since been displaced out of a neighborhood they called home for many years as younger, more affluent populations, largely transplants, take their place. In addition to implications for long-term residents, smaller local businesses have been forced to shut down as they are replaced with chains and higher end stores. Not only does this increase the cost of living, but it also dilutes the cultural diversity of the community.

Now that we have a broader understanding of the cascading effects of the shift in demographics of Venice over the past few decades, we can see how this creates underlying social friction that has polarized the community as a whole. There is a palpable tension between newer residents and the original, longer-term locals of Venice, many of which are now unable to meet their own basic survival needs. It is no wonder that issues such as homelessness, community violence, and crime are issues in the community, or really symptoms of greater systemic issues in the city of Los Angeles as a whole.

In Venice, homelessness is ubiquitous. About 2% of the population experiences homelessness and 12% of people in this area live below the poverty line. The inequity of the community becomes visually offensive as we observe the stark contrast of multi-million dollar homes, expensive restaurants, and high-end luxury shops existing next to large homeless encampments. Let’s paint a clearer picture of what’s really going on here: we have someone who lives in a $2 million home, spending $8 on their morning coffee, $20 on their artisanal breakfast sandwich, $43 on hand soap at a local store, and $875 for a jacket, as their neighbor down the street has been displaced from their home, shoeless, holding a piece of cardboard asking for help to afford a simple meal. The gap in socioeconomic status here is both shocking and impossible to miss.

As evident as these issues are, they have been normalized in the community for years. This normalization is even more damaging to the issue, as it takes away any sense of urgency to address the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Plus, those who hold the power disproportionately represent the population as a whole, leading to marginalization of many members of the community. The clearly observable income disparities in Venice represent, as Cappelli describes, a “juxtaposition that serves as a visual and social commentary on the failure of the economic system to provide for all its members”.

To address this ongoing issue in our community, we have to take a step back and ask ourselves how this happened and what we can do about it to address the issue at the root. 

This calls for policy change over simply putting individuals experiencing homelessness in shelters, or handing out free meals a few times per year. These temporary band aid “fixes” do not actually address the problem at hand. We need to build more sustainable support programs, including but not limited to affordable healthcare and mental health services, education, vocational training, low-income housing options, community support, and anti-racist policies that allow for equity and social justice. 

Poverty is not a result of an individual issue, but it is a reflection of systemic-wide issues and policies that discriminate against certain populations.

Noel is a local Venice resident and a mental health professional. She has held many roles in the community such as an addiction counselor, volunteering to teach yoga and somatic techniques, and an integration coach for ketamine-assisted therapy. Noel is currently pursuing her Master’s in Social Work at USC, as she is very passionate about how systems affect the way that people experience the world.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Petition Launched to Stop Sale of Venice’s Friendship Baptist Church

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale Members of Venice’s...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: beyondbaroque.org
Hard, News

Sixth Annual SoCal Poetry Festival Set For Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The Event Will Feature Performances, Readings, and Workshops With Prominent Southern California Poets The sixth annual Southern California Poetry Festival,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Eclectic Bikini & Wrap Gallery Offers Beach Goers Chic & Cool

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The Fashion King Gallery, Formerly Known as Shop Fashion Factory, Is Where Fashion and Art Meet By Nick Antonicello Nestled...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident The Santa Monica Police Department is...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...
Dining, News

Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freddie Freeman’s Walk-off Grand Slam Secured by Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Fifth-Grade Venetian Now Part of Baseball History at Dodger Stadium Friday Night By Nick Antonicello Being in the right place...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: A Political Insider’s Guide on the 2024 Election Cycle

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

By Nick Antonicello Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the...
News, upbeat

Fatty Mart to Hold Día de los Muertos Dinner Party

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card A celebration of Día de los Muertos is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR