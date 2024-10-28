October 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding a fatal DUI incident on October 17, where a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the beach near the 1400 block.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when officers were flagged down about a vehicle stuck in the sand. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious woman, believed to be unhoused, trapped beneath a 2015 Infiniti SUV. Despite immediate efforts by Santa Monica Harbor Officers and the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD), the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire department personnel used specialized equipment to lift the vehicle and retrieve her body.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Yuyang Sun of Arcadia, California, reportedly drove in circles at high speeds on the sand before striking the victim. He was arrested at the scene and has been charged with DUI, reckless driving, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team (MART) is actively investigating the circumstances of the incident. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has been notified but has not yet identified the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or helped at the scene to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at (310) 458-8954 or Sergeant Nick Krueger at (310) 458-8493. The Watch Commander’s desk is also available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427 for additional information.

