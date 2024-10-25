(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike
Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike
October 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...
October 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
October 24, 2024 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the...
October 24, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card A celebration of Día de los Muertos is...
October 24, 2024 Zach Armstrong
With an Unusually High Number of Vessels Circling the Harbor, and Unexpected Large Crowds in Public Spaces, Other Boats May...
Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...
Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...
Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...
October 22, 2024 Zach Armstrong
One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple...
October 22, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...
Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots Marina del Rey’s...
Profits From the Event Will Support the Cook’s Garden’s Small Animal Sanctuary and Farm The Cook’s Garden on Abbot Kinney...
21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...
