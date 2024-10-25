October 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo Credit: YouTube

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced a recommendation to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have been in prison for over 35 years for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The decision comes after a review of the case, focusing on the brothers’ rehabilitation efforts during their incarceration.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge will now determine whether the brothers, aged 53 and 56, will be formally resentenced. The court date is yet to be scheduled.

District Attorney Gascón, who established the Resentencing Unit in 2021 to address over-incarceration, emphasized that the process reflects a commitment to a more equitable justice system. To date, his office has reviewed 705 cases, resulting in 332 resentencings. The Menendez brothers’ case could soon add to this number. Of these resentencings, about 25 of whom were people convicted of murder, only four have reoffended.

“Today, as we move forward with the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez…we must acknowledge the deep pain and suffering experienced by the victims’ families,” Gascón said. He also noted that the office now has a “deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence,” referencing the defense’s original argument that the brothers acted out of fear of ongoing abuse.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 after two trials, the first of which resulted in a mistrial. Their case gained national attention as defense attorneys argued that the brothers killed their parents due to years of sexual and emotional abuse, but the prosecution dismissed these claims.

The decision to recommend resentencing comes after the DA’s Resentencing Unit reviewed the brothers’ case, considering their behavior in prison and rehabilitation efforts, as well as the psychological trauma they experienced before the murders. If the court agrees, the Menendez brothers may soon be released, although the timing remains uncertain.

The brothers have also filed a habeas petition seeking to overturn their convictions based on new evidence. While this process continues, the resentencing recommendation focuses primarily on their rehabilitation during their time behind bars.

in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: A Political Insider’s Guide on the 2024 Election Cycle

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

By Nick Antonicello Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the...
News, upbeat

Fatty Mart to Hold Día de los Muertos Dinner Party

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card A celebration of Día de los Muertos is...
Hard, News

County Officials Issue ‘Cease and Desist’ to Marina del Rey Halloween Boat Parade Organizers

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

With an Unusually High Number of Vessels Circling the Harbor, and Unexpected Large Crowds in Public Spaces, Other Boats May...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...
Hard, News

Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple...

Photo: Official
News

Theatre Review: Matt Letscher’s Demolition on Stage at Pacific Residence Theatre

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Set for 3rd Annual Halloween Boat Pageant

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots Marina del Rey’s...

Photo: Cook’s Garden
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Cook’s Garden to Host Pumpkin Painting, Haunted Storytime and Graveyard Trick-or-Treat

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Profits From the Event Will Support the Cook’s Garden’s Small Animal Sanctuary and Farm The Cook’s Garden on Abbot Kinney...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR