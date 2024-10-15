October 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy 

On October 17, the Malibu community will gather for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. 

The four Pepperdine University seniors were struck and killed by a speeding motorist while walking along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in 2023. Their deaths deeply affected the community, resulting in renewed calls for safety improvements on PCH.

The vigil, hosted by the City of Malibu, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ghost Tires Memorial on PCH at Webb Way, where battery-operated candles will be provided for attendees. A small ceremony will follow, beginning at 7:00 p.m., featuring a moment of quiet reflection to honor the lives lost on PCH. 

The Malibu city website states, “The focus of the evening will be on healing and supporting one another as the community continues to advocate for safer streets.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) LA Tech Week Kicks Off in Santa Monica With Street Fair Presentations

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Tech Startups Took Over Ocean Ave on Monday to Show Off Their Groundbreaking Inventions @yovenicenews The weeklong event includes over...
News, upbeat

“Marina Spooktacular” Returns to The Harbor This October

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Featured Events and Activities Are Set to Include a Blackout Maze, a Graveyard Treasure Hunt, Haunted Pirate Ships, DIY Costumes...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Venice Eclectic Event Set for October 17

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

The Event Will Feature Live Music, Surprise Performances, and Art Showcases From Local Artists The Venice Art Crawl will celebrate...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @yovenicenews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Metro Seeks Input on Affordable Housing Near 17th St. Station

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Iconic Coffee Shop Gets Face Lift

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

World Famous Cow’s End Cafe Is a “Comfy Hangout” for Locals By Nick Antonicello While most people know Venice and...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
Hard, News

East Venice Water Main Replacement Project Underway

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

The Project Is Part of a $5.6 Billion Effort to Upgrade the City’s Water System A major infrastructure project to...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...

Photo: Cedars-Sinai Hospital
News, upbeat

Del Rey Cedars-Sinai Gets a New Chief Nursing Officer

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

With Over Two Decades of Clinical Experience, Almeida Has Worked in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Emergency Departments, and Medical-Surgical Divisions...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum to Host Third Annual Film Festival Showcasing Local Stories and History

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Event to Feature Films Highlighting Venice’s Cultural Legacy, Including Black Surfing History, Affordable Housing Crisis, and Local Artists The Venice...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @yovenicenews...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR