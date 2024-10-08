October 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage

Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk and a renowned skateboarding destination, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community event on October 26. The 16,000-square-foot park, which opened in 2009, has become a key fixture of Venice’s cultural and sporting landscape, offering a unique location right on the beach.

The park features two bowls, a snake run, and a street section complete with steps, rails, and platforms, providing challenges for skaters of all skill levels. The design of the $3.5 million skatepark was shaped by input from local skaters and professionals in the industry, according to the office of former L.A. City Councilman Bill Rosendahl, who played a pivotal role in securing funding for the project.

Venice Skatepark’s significance extends beyond its size and design—it stands as a testament to Venice’s rich skateboarding heritage. 

The area is widely recognized as the birthplace of modern skateboarding, with deep ties to the counterculture movement that emerged in the 1970s. For years, skaters flocked to the Ocean Front Walk area before the official park was built. The skatepark’s construction followed a decades-long effort by local skaters and advocates to create a dedicated, legal space for the sport in Venice.

Jesse Martinez, a local skating legend, was a driving force behind the park’s construction. Martinez’s influence and contributions to the Venice skating scene are documented in Jonathan Penson’s film, Made in Venice. Martinez and others fought for over 20 years to get the park built, enduring numerous delays and setbacks. According to a 2016 article by VICE, the skatepark became the most expensive in the world at the time of its completion.

Full details of the event are expected to be announced soon.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Westside Neighborhood School: Where Kids Are Encouraged to Explore

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For more info, go to wns-la.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to wns-la.org #school #education #teacher #teach #children #losangeles #california...
News

Eclipse School Helps Children Prepare for Kindergarten

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

By Susan Payne Transitional Kindergarten works. For Juliya Spiegel, mother to a now five-year-old kindergartener, a decision was on the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Oceanfront Walk Committee Discusses E-Bikes at the Beach

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

LAPD, CD-11 Weigh-in on Signage and Enforcement of Electric Vehicles Illegally Riding Along the Pedestrian Access By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: Official
News

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay...
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @yovenicenews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: LA County Public Works
News, upbeat

Pilot Project Captures 250,000 Pounds of Trash From Ballona Creek

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

The Trash Interceptor 007 Was Developed by the Ocean Cleanup, a Nonprofit Organization Based in the Netherlands, and Is Part...

Photo: Facebook: @Viva Fresh Mexican Grill
Dining, News

Viva Fresh Mexican Grill to Close After 27 Years

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

The restaurant, located at 6515 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has long been a staple for locals Viva Fresh Mexican Grill, a...
News

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the...
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Proposed Signage at Oceanfront Walk to Curb E-Bike Use

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Battling Bicycles, Scooters and Other Electronic Devices That Are a Danger to Pedestrians at the Boardwalk By Nick Antonicello Yolanda...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts to Host Gala Honoring Founding Director, Welcomes New Executive Director

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

Founded in 1993 by Warshafsky and a Group of Volunteers, Venice Arts Has Grown From a Small Initiative Into a...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR