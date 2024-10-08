Venice Shorts: Oceanfront Walk Committee Discusses E-Bikes at the Beach

LAPD, CD-11 Weigh-in on Signage and Enforcement of Electric Vehicles Illegally Riding Along the Pedestrian Access

By Nick Antonicello

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) met on Monday evening at the Rose Room at 6 Rose Avenue, just steps from the beach.

The Committee is chaired by Deborah Keaton and the other members include Fran Solomon, Colleen Saro, Nico Ruderman, Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Clark Brown (Secretary), Mark Rago and myself.

There were seven members in attendance with one absent.

Also in attendance was VNC President Brian Averill and Mark Ryavec, President of the Venice Stakeholders and longtime local activist who is spearheading an effort to secure signage at the boardwalk to crackdown on illegal ridership on the pedestrian walkway that will include private funding.

The meeting began with a discussion with several members of the LAPD who were invited to discuss the scooter and e-bike dilemma where pedestrians feel threatened by these fast and somewhat dangerous, but popular vehicles rented primarily by individuals under the age of 30 and for the most part tourists visiting Venice.

One of the many criticisms by locals is the lack of helmets and dual ridership which is non-compliant.

A detailed conversation was entertained regarding signage and different options that could be considered to decrease ridership along the boardwalk that has resulted in several collisions over the summer and one incident when a child was struck that went viral.

LAPD Officer Monique Contreras took questions from committee members and stressed that staffing at the beach decreases after the summer season ends and that enforcement is problematic due to the lack of overall budget funding. Contreras referred the committee to engage with the other oversight agencies such as LA Recreation and Parks and Los Angeles County to best formulate an ongoing solution.

Sean Silva, who represents Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) as the Venice Deputy also weighed-in that an overall cooperative plan would make the most sense. Silva also discussed beautification strategies for the area between the boardwalk and bike path, which included repairing an aging sprinkler system while re-seeding those grassy areas that are in need of remediation.

It was suggested that further discussions with LA Recreation & Parks as well as the County of Los Angeles continue since you have multiple jurisdictions at Oceanfront Walk and shared oversight of this international tourist destination.

Also discussed was the future of the Venice Beach Pagodas, long a favorite of locals that have been fenced off and apparently under consideration for renovation or possibly, removal.

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) originally constructed six sets of pergolas—known as “pagodas”—along Ocean Front Walk on Venice Beach during the New Deal Administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-1945).

The pagodas were restored/reconstructed in 2000 when LA hosted the Democratic National Convention that saw the boardwalk last resurfaced.

The Works Progress Administration or WPA (WPA; renamed in 1939 as the Work Projects Administration), was an American New Deal agency that employed millions of jobseekers (mostly men who were not formally educated) to carry out public works projects, including the construction of public buildings and roads.

Comedian Michael Colyar (www.therealmichaelcolyar.com), known to many as the “King of Venice Beach” would use these pagodas as a staging area for his numerous, free stand-up performances at the boardwalk over the years.

These pagodas were being used by many unhoused individuals as a form of shelter during COVID-19, and became in severe disrepair during the current homeless encampment crisis that has swelled to the boardwalk.

Silva also discussed partnerships with two colleges, one being Santa Monica College to formulate landscaping concepts and ideas to beautify the beach in lieu of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 (SoFi Stadium on February 14th) and the 2028 Summer Olympiad.

The 2028 Summer Olympic games will start on July 14, 2028, with the Opening and Closing Ceremonies scheduled to be hosted jointly by the Los Angeles Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. The Games will officially end on July 30. The Paralympic Games will then kick off in Southern California on Aug. 15th.

Los Angeles previously hosted the games in 1984 and 1932.

Committee member Mehrnoosh Mojallali (www.mehrnoosh.com) , a Harvard educated architect agreed to formulate some visual concepts regarding problem areas on the boardwalk regarding illegal bike-riding as well as render an alternative path for electric scooters and e-bikes west of the existing bike path which was not designed for motorized or electric vehicles. Mojallali, has sketched and designed several conceptual drawings including a new pier here in Venice to be located at Rose Avenue and the beach. Despite gathering over one thousand signatures of support, the idea and concept has failed to garner any serious consideration from public or private funding to date.

Committee member Fran Soloman, who also resides at the beach suggested a “Hands Across Venice” event in anticipation of the 2028 Olympics and Mark Rago also suggested that a series of flags be considered of all the participating countries be displayed at the beach welcoming the athletes, media and tourists attending this summer spectacle.

The meeting adjourned promptly at 8pm.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who is also a member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee. Have a tip or take all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com