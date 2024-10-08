October 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights

Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging false advertising and unfair competition, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

The complaint accused the California-based grocery chains of charging customers prices higher than the lowest advertised price and improperly labeling product weights, affecting essential items like produce, meats, and baked goods. “False advertising preys on consumers, who are already facing rising costs, and unfairly disadvantages companies that play by the rules,” Gascón said. “Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works to protect consumers and hold corporations accountable for breaking the law.”

The case, investigated and prosecuted by Gascón’s Consumer Protection Division in partnership with six other county district attorney’s offices, was filed in Marin County Superior Court. Judge Sheila Lichtblau approved the settlement on Sept. 26.

Under the terms, Albertsons and Vons will pay $3.2 million in civil penalties and $749,500 to cover investigation costs and support consumer protection enforcement. The judgment also mandates that the companies implement a Price Accuracy Program, which includes a guarantee allowing consumers to receive up to $5 in compensation if they are overcharged.

Although the company did not admit wrongdoing, it cooperated in the investigation and has taken steps to address the violations. Albertsons Companies, Safeway Inc., and The Vons Companies collectively operate 589 stores across California.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @yovenicenews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: LA County Public Works
News, upbeat

Pilot Project Captures 250,000 Pounds of Trash From Ballona Creek

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

The Trash Interceptor 007 Was Developed by the Ocean Cleanup, a Nonprofit Organization Based in the Netherlands, and Is Part...

Photo: Facebook: @Viva Fresh Mexican Grill
Dining, News

Viva Fresh Mexican Grill to Close After 27 Years

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

The restaurant, located at 6515 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has long been a staple for locals Viva Fresh Mexican Grill, a...
News

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the...
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Proposed Signage at Oceanfront Walk to Curb E-Bike Use

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Battling Bicycles, Scooters and Other Electronic Devices That Are a Danger to Pedestrians at the Boardwalk By Nick Antonicello Yolanda...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts to Host Gala Honoring Founding Director, Welcomes New Executive Director

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

Founded in 1993 by Warshafsky and a Group of Volunteers, Venice Arts Has Grown From a Small Initiative Into a...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Lots of Open Houses in Venice Recently, Is Inventory Rising?

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Some Residents Relocating Because of Exhaustion by the Current Homeless Situation By Nick Antonicello As the fall selling season is...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Movie Theater Shutters on 3rd Street Promenade

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Space Occupied Various Movie Theaters For The Past 90 Years @yovenicenews Various theaters occupied the space for 90 years...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR