October 7, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood

A woman who survived a brutal sexual assault while walking along the Venice Canals in April has filed a $5-million claim against the city of Los Angeles, alleging negligence in providing safe streets for residents, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Mary Klein, 55, was attacked on April 6 at around 10:30 p.m. in the upscale Venice neighborhood. Klein suffered a severe beating that left her with missing teeth and a blood clot in her brain. Another woman, 53-year-old Sarah Alden, was attacked later that night and died from her injuries.

Anthony Francisco Jones, 29 at the time, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, and sodomy by force. He pleaded not guilty, but later admitted to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Jones, 36 at the time of sentencing, received an additional 107 years to life in prison, plus eight more years for mayhem.

Klein said she filed the claim to push the city to prioritize public safety. “I’ve become an activist for safer streets,” she said. “This tragedy shouldn’t have happened.”, The Times reported.

Jones’ attacks shocked the Venice Beach community. He struck his first victim near the 2700 block of Strong Drive, knocking her unconscious with a blunt object before assaulting her. An hour later, Alden was attacked near Sherman Canal, where she was found gravely injured by residents. Alden, a mother of two, was declared brain dead in May after sustaining severe brain trauma.

Following the assaults, the Los Angeles Police Department intensified patrols and urged residents to remain vigilant. Evidence collected at the crime scenes linked Jones to both attacks, leading to his capture and subsequent life sentence.

in Hard, News
News

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

October 7, 2024

October 7, 2024

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Proposed Signage at Oceanfront Walk to Curb E-Bike Use

October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024

Battling Bicycles, Scooters and Other Electronic Devices That Are a Danger to Pedestrians at the Boardwalk By Nick Antonicello Yolanda...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...

Photo: Venice Arts
News, upbeat

Venice Arts to Host Gala Honoring Founding Director, Welcomes New Executive Director

October 4, 2024

October 4, 2024

Founded in 1993 by Warshafsky and a Group of Volunteers, Venice Arts Has Grown From a Small Initiative Into a...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Lots of Open Houses in Venice Recently, Is Inventory Rising?

October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024

Some Residents Relocating Because of Exhaustion by the Current Homeless Situation By Nick Antonicello As the fall selling season is...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Movie Theater Shutters on 3rd Street Promenade

October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024

The Space Occupied Various Movie Theaters For The Past 90 Years @yovenicenews Various theaters occupied the space for 90 years...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

This Weekend: Oktoberfest Celebration Set for Brennan’s Pub

October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024

The Festivities Will Kick off With Live Wrestling on the Turf, Alongside a Selection of Oktoberfest Beer Brennan’s Pub is...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Human Waste at Washington & Marr Demands Immediate Action

October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024

Unhoused Individual in Front of Strip Mall Needs to Be Brought Indoors By Nick Antonicello An unhoused individual that has...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Last Thursday Finale Ends Summer Series of Free Concerts at the Beach

October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024

Truck Box, Tide-Eye & Mike Watt Excite Locals at Gingerbread Court By Nick Antonicello  The “Last Thursday” summer series of...
News, upbeat

Regional Burning Man Event Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024

Venice Afterburn Will Feature a Variety of Interactive Art Installations, Theme Camps, and Performances The Venice Afterburn, an official Burning...
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @yovenicenews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...

