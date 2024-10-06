Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood

A woman who survived a brutal sexual assault while walking along the Venice Canals in April has filed a $5-million claim against the city of Los Angeles, alleging negligence in providing safe streets for residents, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Mary Klein, 55, was attacked on April 6 at around 10:30 p.m. in the upscale Venice neighborhood. Klein suffered a severe beating that left her with missing teeth and a blood clot in her brain. Another woman, 53-year-old Sarah Alden, was attacked later that night and died from her injuries.

Anthony Francisco Jones, 29 at the time, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, and sodomy by force. He pleaded not guilty, but later admitted to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Jones, 36 at the time of sentencing, received an additional 107 years to life in prison, plus eight more years for mayhem.

Klein said she filed the claim to push the city to prioritize public safety. “I’ve become an activist for safer streets,” she said. “This tragedy shouldn’t have happened.”, The Times reported.

Jones’ attacks shocked the Venice Beach community. He struck his first victim near the 2700 block of Strong Drive, knocking her unconscious with a blunt object before assaulting her. An hour later, Alden was attacked near Sherman Canal, where she was found gravely injured by residents. Alden, a mother of two, was declared brain dead in May after sustaining severe brain trauma.

Following the assaults, the Los Angeles Police Department intensified patrols and urged residents to remain vigilant. Evidence collected at the crime scenes linked Jones to both attacks, leading to his capture and subsequent life sentence.