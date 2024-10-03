October 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

By Susan Payne

New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari and Justin Stewart, the first Industrious office opened in Chicago. Now,with more than 120 locations in 50+cities in the United States and abroad, the company has become the leading workplace provider for companies of all sizes and stages.

This fall and winter, Industrious is opening new and expanded office space in Century City, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.Offering flexible lease terms, coworking memberships, conference and meeting rooms, Industrious’ coworking, private offices and suites are perfect for professionals looking for thoughtfully designed and full service workspaces.

“We fill a void for professionals who desire the flexibility of being in the office when they want to and enjoy a great experience while they are here. As companies expand, shrink or change, we’re able to support that growth in both directions,” said Chloe Sosnowski, the general manager for Industrious Los Angeles.

Opening in October, Industrious in Century City is expanding to the building next to its current location because of its need for more space.This premier location in Watt Plaza puts your workplace in the heart of Century City and close to LA’s luxe real estate, retail and entertainment.

In Santa Monica, Industrious is opening a new location on Wilshire Boulevard, slated to open this winter. Near the beach, this office space offers a range of flexible solutions including outdoor space, storage space, an open atrium lobby and more.

“We’ve had successful locations in Los Angeles for a long time, so we’re excited to open a new space for the first time in Santa Monica this winter. We don’t have a lot of options for flexible working spaces in Santa Monica, so we believe this is going to fill a gap for people don’t want to commute long distancesfor work” Sosnowski said.

An expansion of an Industrious workspace in West Hollywood, slated to open in the spring of 2025, shares a similar story to Century City’s growth, in which more space was a necessity.

“We’ve been full in our West Hollywood location for a long time, so much so, that we’re expanding next door, and we’re so excited for the expansion,” Sosnowski said. “For these openings, we usually have a ribbon cutting ceremony and we’re locking in those dates now.”

At Industrious workspaces, common areas such as cafes, meeting rooms, lounges and wellness rooms are shared. Offices come fully furnished and move in-ready while suites, or upgraded offices, come with a dedicated reception area and conference rooms.

“We’re excited to be in Los Angeles in a city that’s supported us for so long. We’re looking forward to continuing our growth there, we’d love to have people and companies experience us,” Sosnowski said.

The company offers monthly Access Memberships that allow people to work from the common areas every day, plus reserve a desk once a week. Virtual Memberships provide businesses with a professional mailing address at any location, exclusive member benefits and the Industrious’ full range of on-site services, amenities and spaces. Meeting spaces are available for teams up to 20 people available by the hour or the day. Day passes are also available ranging from $50-85 per day.

For more information, visit IndustriousOffice.com.

