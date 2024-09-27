September 27, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is investigating a series of flash robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the city. Since July 12, groups of 20 to 40 suspects have raided multiple locations, fleeing on bicycles after stealing merchandise and damaging property.

The robberies have primarily occurred on Friday evenings at stores in the Rampart, Hollywood, Wilshire, and West Los Angeles divisions. Thirteen out of the fourteen incidents occurred on Fridays, with stores in close proximity being hit in succession.

The locations and dates are as follows:

1234 Wilshire Blvd Friday, July 12, 2024 at 7:50 p.m.
610 S. Rampart Blvd Friday, July 19, 2024 at 6:22 p.m.
3100 Beverly Blvd Friday, July 19, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.
1770 N. Highland Ave Friday, July 19, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
6077 W. 3rd St Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7:45 p.m.
1234 Wilshire Blvd Monday, August 2, 2024 at 6:28 p.m.
5600 San Vicente Blvd Friday, August 9, 2024, at 6:50 p.m.
8500 W Olympic Blvd Friday, August 9, 2024, at 7:50 p.m.
3100 Beverly Blvd Friday, August 16, 2024, at 6:40 p.m.
1770 N Highland Ave Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:40 p.m.
7040 W Sunset Blvd Friday, August 16, 2024, AT 8:00 p.m.
5700 Santa Monica Blvd Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:15 p.m.
1451 S La Cienega Blvd Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.
8500 Olympic Blvd Friday, September 20, 2024, at 7:15 pm

This includes 7-Eleven locations in Santa Monica, Koreatown, MacArthur Park. Pico Robertson, Hollywood, Rampart Village, the Fairfax District, and West Hollywood. Surveillance footage shows the suspects, described as young males, possibly teenagers, from diverse backgrounds. In several cases, witnesses were physically pushed during the robberies, though no injuries have been reported. Many witnesses expressed ongoing fears for their safety due to the aggressive nature of the crimes.

The LAPD has increased patrols around 7-Eleven stores to deter future incidents and continues to work with various divisions to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through their website, www.lacrimestoppers.org. Video or photo evidence can also be sent to ORC@lapd.online.

The investigation remains ongoing.

