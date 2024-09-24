Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Sawtelle Commercial Building on Bundy Drive

No Injuries Reported as Crews Work to Extinguish Stubborn Flames

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant two-story commercial building at 2050 S. Bundy Drive, the site of previous fires. The fire was first reported at 6:15 a.m. via a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The 53,500-square-foot structure has been heavily damaged by the blaze, which began early Monday morning. Fire crews are conducting defensive operations, focusing on extinguishing deep-seated pockets of fire within the building. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have closed Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and LaGrange Avenue. Travelers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes as the area remains closed for safety while firefighting efforts continue.

The latest update from the LAFD was issued at 6:15 p.m. and said, “Defensive firefighting efforts will systematically continue through the night to fully extinguish stubborn flames deep within the tons of smoldering debris created by the vacant and now heavily fire damaged 53,500 square foot two-story commercial building. To assist in that effort, LAFD heavy mechanized equipment (i.e. bulldozers, excavators, etc.) is now at the scene to assist in strategic demolition and physical hazard abatement.”

“Though no injuries have been reported, and no escalating or off-site hazard identified, pursuant to protocol, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team and Department of Building & Safety Inspector have assessed the location, and environmental officials have been notified of the firefighting efforts and controlled demolition related to the unstable structure. Until LAFD operations are complete, all lanes of Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and LaGrange Avenue will remain closed. Unknown ETO.”

We will update this breaking story as events develop.