Cleanup Efforts Underway After Del Rey Yacht Fire and Fuel Spill

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network Has Been Activated, and an Oiled Hummingbird Was Recovered

Cleanup operations are in full swing following the diesel fuel spill caused by the fire and sinking of a 105-foot luxury yacht, The Admiral, in Marina del Rey.

The Unified Command, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, is coordinating efforts to recover the estimated 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel that leaked into the water when the yacht caught fire and sank on Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, containment measures have been effective, and no further fuel sheening has been observed. “Coast Guard crews, along with teams from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Clean Harbors, have been working to recover the diesel fuel and maintain constant observation of the source,” said Capt. Stacey Crecy, Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Coast Guard.

While no sensitive environmental sites have been affected, air monitoring is ongoing, and officials report no immediate threats to public health.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network has been activated, and an oiled hummingbird was recovered and transported for care. Residents are advised to avoid capturing wildlife and to report sightings to the designated hotline.

The fire, which occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, caused a dramatic scene, with flames and explosions resulting from ammunition and fireworks stored onboard. The two passengers aboard escaped without injury, but the yacht eventually sank, leading to concerns over environmental hazards.