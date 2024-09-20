September 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

SMC Offering Virtual Planetarium Shows While Observatory Under Construction

Each Evening Begins With “Night Sky Show”, Featuring News Updates in Astronomy and Space Exploration

Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium will host a series of free, live virtual shows on Fridays throughout October 2024. The shows, available online at smc.edu/planetarium, will cover a range of topics, including citizen science, NASA’s Deep Space Network, exoplanets, and neutron stars.

Each Friday evening will begin with a virtual edition of the popular “Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., featuring updates on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. The main presentations will follow at 8 p.m., led by Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent, and will include opportunities for attendees to ask questions and engage with the content.

The virtual shows are being conducted via Zoom while SMC’s planetarium and observatory are under construction. The Zoom software is available for free download at zoom.com.

The first show, scheduled for October 4, will explore citizen science, highlighting how the public can actively contribute to scientific research. On October 11, the presentation will focus on NASA’s Deep Space Network, a communication system that enables constant contact with spacecraft across the solar system.

The October 18 show will delve into the discovery and study of exoplanets, planets located beyond our solar system, and what they can teach us about Earth and its place in the cosmos. The final presentation on October 25 will explore neutron stars, examining their various forms and their significance in deep space.

For more information, visit smc.edu/planetarium or call 310-434-3005.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Families of Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH File Lawsuit Against State and Malibu

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Lawsuit Targets Local Authorities Over Fatal Crash Involving Pepperdine Students The families of four Pepperdine University students who were killed...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: X: @LACoFD
Hard, News

Del Rey Yacht Loaded with Ammunition and Fireworks Catches Fire

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding A luxury yacht carrying...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Surfing Association to Host Cleanup at Ballona Creek

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Man Dies of Overdose Near Marina del Rey On-Ramp

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

No Foul Play Is Suspected By Zach Armstrong A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Public Help in Homicide Investigation

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings  Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...
News, upbeat

What to Expect At This Year’s Venice Music Fest

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Festival Will Feature a Wide Array of Local Talent Across Various Genres The Venice Music Fest is back by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Jeffrey Solomon Memorial Bench Back at the Boardwalk

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Tribute to the Late Venetian Reinstalled at Ocean Front Walk By Nick Antonicello In cooperation with the Los Angeles Recreation...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Enters Woman’s Home, Exposes Himself While She Sleeps

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Santa Monica...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Poised to Oppose Auxiliary Pumping Plant, LUPC Already Opposes Proposal

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Council to consider Tuesday evening a controversial project that seemingly lacks any sustaining neighborhood support By Nick Antonicello  In a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR