September 20, 2024
Photo: Facebook

Families of Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH File Lawsuit Against State and Malibu

Lawsuit Targets Local Authorities Over Fatal Crash Involving Pepperdine Students

The families of four Pepperdine University students who were killed in a deadly accident on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu filed a lawsuit against state and local agencies. The lawsuits target the State of California, Caltrans, the California Coastal Commission, the County of Los Angeles, and the City of Malibu, claiming that these entities are responsible for the hazardous design of the roadway and their failure to implement life-saving safety measures according to a press release from the families’ law firms. 

The tragic accident occurred on October 17, 2023, when Pepperdine seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams were walking along the northbound shoulder of PCH near a stretch known as “Dead Man’s Curve.” A driver, Fraser Michael Bohm, who lost control of his vehicle, veered into the shoulder, first striking a parked car before fatally hitting the four students and injuring a fifth.

This specific .8-mile section of PCH, running from Las Flores Canyon Road to Carbon Canyon Road, is notorious for high-speed accidents. According to crash data from the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) and the Traffic Accident Surveillance and Analysis System (TASAS), 217 auto collisions were reported in this area between January 16, 2012, and July 26, 2023. Speeding was a factor in 64 of those incidents.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the families by Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP, Kramer Trial Lawyers APC, Ellis Riccobono, LLP, and BD&J, PC, claims that the defendants had long been aware of the dangers posed by this portion of PCH. In 2015, a Pacific Coast Highway Safety Study commissioned by the Malibu City Council identified 130 safety improvements needed to reduce accidents. Despite the allocation of over $28 million in funding, only seven projects had been completed by November 2023.

The complaint points to a broader issue, citing Los Angeles County Sheriff Captain Jennifer Seetoo’s report, which notes that between 2013 and 2023, PCH in Malibu saw 3,345 vehicle collisions resulting in 53 deaths and 92 serious injuries. Over the past decade, 42,102 speeding tickets were issued along PCH in Malibu, but enforcement alone has failed to curb the danger.

“Pacific Coast Highway has been a death trap for decades,” tweeted Malibu resident Rob Lowe following a deadly crash in 2015 that claimed the life of rapper MC Supreme.

The attorneys for the victims’ families condemned the defendants’ inaction. “For far too long, PCH in Malibu has been unsafe for pedestrians and drivers alike,” they said in a joint statement. “These lawsuits will force the defendants to take the actions they should have taken years ago to prevent further tragedies. Enough is enough.”

Representatives from Caltrans, Los Angeles County, and the state of California have not issued statements but, according to NBC Los Angeles, the city of Malibu issued a statement, which said in part, “We understand the legal actions filed by the families in their pursuit of accountability, and the city respects their right to seek justice … The city of Malibu remains committed to collaborating with state and county agencies to expedite necessary safety improvements.”

News, upbeat

SMC Offering Virtual Planetarium Shows While Observatory Under Construction

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Each Evening Begins With “Night Sky Show”, Featuring News Updates in Astronomy and Space Exploration Santa Monica College’s John Drescher...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: X: @LACoFD
Hard, News

Del Rey Yacht Loaded with Ammunition and Fireworks Catches Fire

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding A luxury yacht carrying...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Surfing Association to Host Cleanup at Ballona Creek

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Man Dies of Overdose Near Marina del Rey On-Ramp

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

No Foul Play Is Suspected By Zach Armstrong A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Public Help in Homicide Investigation

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings  Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...
News, upbeat

What to Expect At This Year’s Venice Music Fest

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Festival Will Feature a Wide Array of Local Talent Across Various Genres The Venice Music Fest is back by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Jeffrey Solomon Memorial Bench Back at the Boardwalk

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Tribute to the Late Venetian Reinstalled at Ocean Front Walk By Nick Antonicello In cooperation with the Los Angeles Recreation...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Enters Woman’s Home, Exposes Himself While She Sleeps

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Santa Monica...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Poised to Oppose Auxiliary Pumping Plant, LUPC Already Opposes Proposal

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Council to consider Tuesday evening a controversial project that seemingly lacks any sustaining neighborhood support By Nick Antonicello  In a...

