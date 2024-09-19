(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago
@yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved to Culver City about a year ago #luggage #briefcase #bags #bag #fyp #losangeles #westla ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago
@yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved to Culver City about a year ago #luggage #briefcase #bags #bag #fyp #losangeles #westla ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding A luxury yacht carrying...
AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...
Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...
Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming...
September 18, 2024 Zach Armstrong
No Foul Play Is Suspected By Zach Armstrong A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near...
They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide...
By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...
Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...
The Festival Will Feature a Wide Array of Local Talent Across Various Genres The Venice Music Fest is back by...
September 17, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Tribute to the Late Venetian Reinstalled at Ocean Front Walk By Nick Antonicello In cooperation with the Los Angeles Recreation...
Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...
The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Santa Monica...
September 16, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Council to consider Tuesday evening a controversial project that seemingly lacks any sustaining neighborhood support By Nick Antonicello In a...
September 16, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota A new restaurant,...
September 16, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Two separate videos captured the bear rummaging through trash A bear was spotted scavenging for food in the Pacific Palisades...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...Read more
The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota A new restaurant,...Read more