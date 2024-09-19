September 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: X: @LACoFD

Del Rey Yacht Loaded with Ammunition and Fireworks Catches Fire

Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding

A luxury yacht carrying 1,000 rounds of ammunition and fireworks erupted in flames Wednesday night in Marina del Rey, causing explosions and a massive fire that took hours to extinguish. The yacht, which was approximately 100 feet long, eventually sank, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).

The fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. at 2201 Basin A, LACoFD said in an initial statement. Two passengers aboard the yacht were able to escape without injury, but authorities continued battling the flames for several hours. The boat, fully engulfed in flames, reportedly discharged 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the water before it submerged.

Witnesses described the dramatic scene, with flames shooting 20 to 30 feet into the air and live ammunition rounds heard exploding from the vessel. “I saw it fully engulfed in flames and, like many of us living here, heard an explosion,” said Lynn Rose, a local resident, to NBC4 Los Angeles.

By 10:33 p.m., firefighters managed to knock down the blaze, but the yacht had already been completely submerged, according to a follow-up statement by LACoFD. Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The vessel, named the Admiral, had been carrying both fireworks and ammunition, leading to concerns about environmental hazards, especially after the massive fuel spill, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. An environmental hazard team was dispatched to assess and contain the damage. According to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard, they are coordinating cleanup efforts alongside Patriot Environmental Services, Clean Harbors, and California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, as reported by ABC7 Los Angeles.

Residents in Marina del Rey had voiced concerns over the loud explosions and feared the fire might spread to nearby boats. Fire Captain Pono Barnes of LACoFD told NBC4 that there was a delicate balance in extinguishing the fire while trying not to sink the vessel, given the environmental hazards posed by its fuel and cargo.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Surfing Association to Host Cleanup at Ballona Creek

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Man Dies of Overdose Near Marina del Rey On-Ramp

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

No Foul Play Is Suspected By Zach Armstrong A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Public Help in Homicide Investigation

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings  Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...
News, upbeat

What to Expect At This Year’s Venice Music Fest

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Festival Will Feature a Wide Array of Local Talent Across Various Genres The Venice Music Fest is back by...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Jeffrey Solomon Memorial Bench Back at the Boardwalk

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Tribute to the Late Venetian Reinstalled at Ocean Front Walk By Nick Antonicello In cooperation with the Los Angeles Recreation...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Enters Woman’s Home, Exposes Himself While She Sleeps

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Santa Monica...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Poised to Oppose Auxiliary Pumping Plant, LUPC Already Opposes Proposal

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Council to consider Tuesday evening a controversial project that seemingly lacks any sustaining neighborhood support By Nick Antonicello  In a...

Photo: Instagram: @companion.la
Dining, News

“Companion”, New Restaurant with Italian-Inspired Menu, Opening in Venice This Week

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota A new restaurant,...
Hard, News

Bear Spotted in Palisades Country Estates: Report

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Two separate videos captured the bear rummaging through trash A bear was spotted scavenging for food in the Pacific Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR