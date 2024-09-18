SMPD Seek Public Help in Homicide Investigation

They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings

Santa Monica Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early on September 6th in the 1100 block of Alley 6.

The department is appealing to the community for assistance in obtaining surveillance footage that may be crucial to the case. They are particularly interested in exterior building surveillance video and dash cam recordings from vehicles equipped with recording capabilities, such as those made by Tesla or Rivian.

The footage sought is from between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on September 6, 2024, within the area bounded by Ocean Avenue to Lincoln Boulevard and Washington Avenue to Wilshire Boulevard.

Anyone with relevant information or footage is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Zamfirov at 310-458-8398.