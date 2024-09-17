Venice Shorts: Jeffrey Solomon Memorial Bench Back at the Boardwalk

Tribute to the Late Venetian Reinstalled at Ocean Front Walk

By Nick Antonicello

In cooperation with the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, a bench & plaque memorializing longtime Venetian Jeffrey Solomon has been reinstalled.

A dedication that was held in June saw the bench temporarily removed due to administrative issues, but is now back at the beach close to the Venice/Santa Monica border and across from the Adda & Paul Safran senior housing facility.

Private funding paid for the bench through the efforts of Jeffrey’s wife and widow, Fran Solomon who is a longtime advocate of Venice Beach and Oceanfront Walk.

She was recently appointed as a member of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

An active member of the Venice Chamber of Commerce, Solomon owned a tour guide business and was a regular at the beach where he resided with his wife for decades.

Born in Westchester in 1943, Solomon attended Westchester High School and Upland College on a basketball scholarship. In 1963, having been seen by a local scout, he was summoned by the Lakers coach Freddy Schaus to the LA Sports Arena, the Lakers home facility, for a private tryout.

Solomon passed earlier this year.

The bench plaque inscribed Solomon as someone who “shared his love of Venice with friends, family, visitors and the community.”Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com