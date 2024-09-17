Homeless Man Enters Woman’s Home, Exposes Himself While She Sleeps

The Suspect’s Criminal Record Includes Trespassing, Drug Possession, Battery on a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Santa Monica police arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning residential prowling incident that involved indecent exposure. Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Anthony Townson, who is currently homeless.

On Sept. 7, at around 4:10 a.m., police responded to reports of a prowler in the 900 block of 7th Street. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the victim reported she was asleep in her apartment when she awoke to Townson touching her leg while exposing himself. The victim managed to escape and immediately called the police.

Officers arrived at the scene and located Townson nearby, where he was taken into custody. Investigators determined he had entered the apartment through an unlocked sliding patio door.

Townson was arraigned on Sept. 10, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of residential burglary and indecent exposure during unlawful entry. He remains in custody under the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police noted that Townson has a prior criminal record, which includes charges of trespassing, loitering, drug possession, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact (310) 458-2293, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931 or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427