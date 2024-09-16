Bear Spotted in Palisades Country Estates: Report

Two separate videos captured the bear rummaging through trash

A bear was spotted scavenging for food in the Pacific Palisades last week, according to Fox 11.

Two separate videos captured the bear rummaging through trash on Thursday evening, including one clip showing the animal jumping over a fence to access garbage. Jaimie Geller, a resident of Palisades Country Estates, shared the footage with the local news outlet.

The bear, which has been tracked moving from the Angeles National Forest to areas like Chatsworth and the Santa Monica region, made its way into the Pacific Palisades around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, confirmed with Fox 11

Despite the disturbance, authorities say no field response is planned, as the bear is not acting aggressively but rather following its natural foraging instincts.

Residents are advised to secure trash bins and minimize food sources to prevent further encounters.