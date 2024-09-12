September 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

These Del Rey Beauty Businesses Got Evicted. Now, They’re Joining Forces to Create a New Company

Kiana, Nereida, and Maria, Former Entrepreneurs in the Phenix Salon Suites, Were Blindsided in August After Their Businesses Abruptly Closed

Three beauty business owners in Marina del Rey, who were unexpectedly evicted from their workspace, are joining forces to create a new business venture: the Oasis Beauty & Wellness Collective. 

Kiana, Nereida (“Neddy”), and Maria, longtime entrepreneurs and service providers in the Phenix Salon Suites, found themselves blindsided last month after their businesses were abruptly closed due to their franchise’s failure to pay rent to the landlord, according to a GoFundMe page supporting their effort.

The eviction, which affected over 30 women-owned businesses, was the result of a court battle between the Phenix franchise and The Marina Marketplace landlord. Phenix Salon Suites had continued collecting rent from its tenants but allegedly failed to pass the payments along to the landlord. When the franchise lost the case, the business owners were given just five days to vacate. 

Instead of giving up, Kiana, Neddy, and Maria channeled their resilience into creating a new company. 

The new venture, set to open in Culver City, will feature six suites dedicated to beauty and wellness professionals. Three of these suites will be available for other women in the industry who also faced challenges due to the abrupt closure. 

To support their new venture, the women have launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking for donations to help cover the costs of leasing, construction, and operational expenses. 

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-uplift-the-oasis-beauty-wellness-collective.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Councilwoman Seeks Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Following Brianna Kupfer Murder Verdict

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

Park’s Motion Requests to Assess the City’s Progress in Implementing Its Own WVPP In the wake of a first-degree murder...
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...
News, Video

(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @yovenicenews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles #california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬...

Photo: Superba
Dining, News

Superba Food + Bread to Celebrate 10 Years in Venice With Week of Special Events

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

The Restaurant Has Planned a Series of Activities, Including a Sourdough Shaping Class, a Family Brunch, and Boozy Brunches Superba...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

General admission tickets start at $75 Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Be Boldly PR
News, upbeat

Cafe Gratitude Venice to Host Hands-On Ceramics Workshop

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Attendees will create their own personalized mug, bowl, or clay creation Cafe Gratitude in Venice will host a beginner-friendly ceramics...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Locals Regularly Ticketed on Grand & Rialto, What About These Illegal RVs?

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Residents upset by the obvious double-standard of parking enforcement By Nick Antonicello Either everyone receives a ticket, or no one...
Hard, News

Suspect Convicted in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

The conviction came after a jury deliberated for just over an hour Shawn Laval Smith was convicted Tuesday of the...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Coastal Cleanup Day Coming to Venice Beach, Volunteers Sought

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

The cleanup is an effort to promote environmental conservation and make a difference in the fight against ocean pollution A...
News, upbeat

“Dance MDR” Series Happening Through September

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

This series will feature salsa, disco, line dancing, and hip hop Dance MDR returns to Marina del Rey every Friday...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR