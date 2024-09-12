These Del Rey Beauty Businesses Got Evicted. Now, They’re Joining Forces to Create a New Company

Kiana, Nereida, and Maria, Former Entrepreneurs in the Phenix Salon Suites, Were Blindsided in August After Their Businesses Abruptly Closed

Three beauty business owners in Marina del Rey, who were unexpectedly evicted from their workspace, are joining forces to create a new business venture: the Oasis Beauty & Wellness Collective.

Kiana, Nereida (“Neddy”), and Maria, longtime entrepreneurs and service providers in the Phenix Salon Suites, found themselves blindsided last month after their businesses were abruptly closed due to their franchise’s failure to pay rent to the landlord, according to a GoFundMe page supporting their effort.

The eviction, which affected over 30 women-owned businesses, was the result of a court battle between the Phenix franchise and The Marina Marketplace landlord. Phenix Salon Suites had continued collecting rent from its tenants but allegedly failed to pass the payments along to the landlord. When the franchise lost the case, the business owners were given just five days to vacate.

Instead of giving up, Kiana, Neddy, and Maria channeled their resilience into creating a new company.

The new venture, set to open in Culver City, will feature six suites dedicated to beauty and wellness professionals. Three of these suites will be available for other women in the industry who also faced challenges due to the abrupt closure.

To support their new venture, the women have launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking for donations to help cover the costs of leasing, construction, and operational expenses.



The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-uplift-the-oasis-beauty-wellness-collective.