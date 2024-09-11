Cafe Gratitude Venice to Host Hands-On Ceramics Workshop

Attendees will create their own personalized mug, bowl, or clay creation

Cafe Gratitude in Venice will host a beginner-friendly ceramics workshop on Wednesday, September 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The hands-on event, designed for all skill levels, offers participants the chance to learn two pottery techniques: coiling and pinching. Under the guidance of Nataliya from @handmadeinvenicebeach, attendees will create their own personalized mug, bowl, or clay creation of choice.

The two-hour workshop will also feature a decorating session, where participants can customize their pieces using stamps, paint, and textures.

The cost of the workshop is $60, and all supplies and instruction are included. Attendees can have their pieces bisque and glaze fired for an additional $15 per item, with finished pieces available for pickup in two to three weeks.



For more details, go to https://handmadeinvenicebeach.com/products/ceramics-workshop-cafe-gratitude-venice-september-25