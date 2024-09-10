Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

By Susan Payne

Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat.

For the last 15 years, Hamid Rahmani, founder of Winning Academics, a premier tutoring and educational consulting firm, has been employing a holistic approach to mentoring students that combines academic coaching, personal mentorship, and strategic college planning, ensuring their success is on the horizon.

With foundations in Orange County, Hamid has recently planted roots in Los Angeles, hoping to transform his next cohort of students—middle- and high-school-aged—into leaders.

More than just a tutor, Hamid is a dedicated educational coach. He has guided countless students to not only achieve academic excellence but also build lasting confidence through mastery and personalized support.

“While the school system provides a solid foundation through rigorous coursework, it can sometimes overshadow a student’s unique strengths and passions. My role is to bridge that gap, offering mentorship that highlights and nurtures these qualities. I also serve as a liaison between students and parents, helping them navigate this journey together,” Hamid said.

Hamid offers several services to parents and students who want to hire an education coach: one-on-one tutoring for math and science courses, customized test prep programs, holistic student development, and comprehensive family support. His methodology fosters strong study habits, critical thinking, resilience, and leadership skills.

“The results speak for themselves, with students generally scoring in the top one percent of all test takers,” Hamid said.

During the initial consultation session, Hamid establishes a strong foundation with a personalized mentorship plan tailored to the unique needs of the student. Midweek, students meet with Hamid virtually, designed to fit seamlessly into busy schedules while providing consistent support and reinforcement of learning. Hamid makes in-person check-ins available to students as schedules permit. These check-ins are tailored to address students’ specific needs and are meant to build student confidence.

Connecting with students is one of the main factors to success in Hamid’s business because he believes in his students and knows their potential is limitless.

“I like to instill a growth mindset in students. A crucial aspect of my mentorship is being able to relate to my students because that way, I can make a bigger impact,” Hamid said. “In addition to academics, part of my job is to understand what students are interested in and how they can show leadership in those areas. Colleges look for high-performing students who also give back to their communities through outside independent projects.”

Hamid offers in-person coaching, mentorship, and tutoring in West Los Angeles, virtually throughout Southern California, and worldwide.

