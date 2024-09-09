THIS WEEK: BackDoor Comedy Party Coming to Venice

After the show, the venue will transform into a dance party

BackDoor Comedy, a comedy event featuring live performances, food, drinks, and a dance party, will take place on Thursday, September 12, at The Rose Room in Venice, located at 6 Rose Avenue. The event is scheduled to run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The evening kicks off with a happy hour at 7:00 p.m., followed by live comedy performances from 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. After the show, the venue will transform into a dance party with a DJ set by Ms. Kb starting at 9:00 p.m.

Food will be provided by Bello Pizza, and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. The event will also feature a photo booth from Desert Luna, available during both the happy hour and the after-party.

Attendees can take advantage of parking at a lot located at the end of Rose Avenue, adjacent to the venue on the beach. The event will be recorded, with cameras capturing the audience. Tickets are non-refundable, and participants can enjoy a 10% discount at Venice Ale House on the day of the event.



For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backdoor-comedy-a-comedy-party-in-venice-tickets-1000900539457?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.