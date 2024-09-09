Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Santa Monica Park, Suspect Still at Large

Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in Alley Near Reed Park

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers are searching for a suspect after a man was discovered dead in an alley near a park in Santa Monica. While there have been social media reports of a second body, that is untrue per the Santa Monica Police Department spokesperson Erika Aklufi. There was an overdose at Bergamont Station on Thursday, but it is unrelated to the stabbing near Reed Park.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the man was discovered around 6:30 a.m. dead from an apparent stab wound in the alley near the 1100 block of 6th Street, close to Wilshire Boulevard, which is only a block away from Christine Emerson Reed Park. SMPD believes the man was homeless.

In a social media press statement SMPD stated, “At this time, no suspect is in custody, and we are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual(s) responsible. If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact us at 310-458-8491.”

In a statement, police assured the community that they are maintaining a strong presence in the area as the investigation continues.

“We recognize that our community has recently been impacted by several violent crimes and understand the heightened concern these incidents cause. We want to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priorities. Our team is working diligently to identify the suspect(s), and a strong police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.”