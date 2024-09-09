September 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Hawaiian Pop-Up Coming to Abbot Kinney

This Event Marks the First Time the Company Has Brought Its Signature Pop-up Shopping Experience to Los Angeles

Mana Up, a Hawai‘i-based business accelerator, will bring the essence of the Hawaiian Islands to Venice Beach on Sept. 20 – 22 with a pop-up event at Aloha Market LA, located at 1511 Abbot Kinney Blvd. 

The event, scheduled from 10-5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 10-4 p.m. on Sunday, will offer an immersive shopping experience featuring island-made products from over 50 companies.

The Aloha Market LA pop-up will introduce Los Angeles residents to a diverse range of Hawaiian entrepreneurs and artisans. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the creators behind the products, sample artisanal treats, and enjoy interactive activities that showcase Hawaiian culture. The event also includes island-inspired appetizers and Mai Tais crafted with Kō Hana Rum, a Hawaiian agricole rum.

Organized by Mana Up, this event marks the first time the company has brought its signature pop-up shopping experience to Los Angeles. Mana Up is dedicated to supporting 100% Hawai‘i-based companies and helping them expand to global markets. 

For more information, go to alohamarketla.com.

in News, upbeat
