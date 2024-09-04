September 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

By Susan Payne

Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring of 1994 — one envisioned to be progressive and innovative. The school would have an educational approach with strong academic roots that instilled character and compassion, inspired intellectual fearlessness and flexibility, and appealed to a broader demographic throughout Los Angeles.

Several months later, The Willows Community School broke ground and hosted its first cohort of 93 students in an old Culver City warehouse under the prolific vision of Lisa Rosenstein, the head of school.

Today, The Willows flourishes behind its strong foundation and commitment to each student on a beautiful four-acre campus. The Willows’ acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across the city gives the school a unique combination of innovation and tradition.

Children who started at The Willows in the early and mid-90s are now in their 30s, some taking positions on the board of school and becoming educators themselves, others taking the spirit of their early education into adulthood and others introducing their littles to an educational experience designed to inspire, motivate and impel students to question, investigate and take hands-on ownership of their learning.

“One of the greatest privileges for me is to see how many alumni come back to become teachers and how they talk about what their Willows education meant to them and how they want to continue that legacy, and how that gives them real meaning and purpose in their lives,” Rosenstein said. “That’s one of the most gratifying experiences for me.”

As the founding head, Rosenstein has witnessed The Willows as first an idea, to a haven that encourages flexibility, resiliency and beauty at every stage of development — even during the hard times. During 2020, a global pandemic touched nearly every continent and caused mass school and business closures. In response to this, The Willows created a nimble transition to hybrid learning and allowed students to continue to grow as the school eventually facilitated a safe re-entry to on-campus learning.

“When I looked back on COVID, I see how the faculty and administration came together and were committed to try their best to keep those connections going between themselves and the students while also holding onto the progressive approach of education. People stepped up and met the challenge and they really did embody the can-do spirit, that was a proud moment for me,” Rosenstein recalled.

True to its roots, The Willows has continuously prepared students for a rapidly changing modern world while sustaining the vision of the founding families — a reality with a community of students filled with the joy of learning, passionate about giving back.

“There are so many proud moments. But it’s the moments where the day-to-day become extraordinary, like when kids have that ‘aha!’ moment or a teacher so excited, that’s the fuel that ignites the school to continue to move forward and be dynamic,” Rosenstein said.

The Willows educational program places emphasis on knowing yourself, cultivating empathy and promoting well-being for its students, parents and extended community through life skills classes, service learning projects and visiting speakers.

As The Willows prepares to embark on its 30-year anniversary, Rosenstein is looking forward to reuniting students with their beloved teachers — colleagues and staff that carry the spirit of The Willows as they develop young minds. “I feel privileged to have been the leader for 30 years and being able to continue to work with such a dedicated and bright group of people — they are who moves the needle,” she said.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

SM Pier to Celebrate 115th Anniversary with Outdoor Screening of “Barbie”

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

The Celebration Will Feature Food and Drink Options From Local Vendors, Including Pier Burger’s Custom Pier-Themed Cake The iconic Santa...

Photo: ARCANE
News, upbeat

ARCANE to Debut “Maybe, Baby” by Irish Artist Domino Whisker

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

“Maybe, Baby” Represents a Significant Shift in Whisker’s Artistic Journey Arcane Space in Los Angeles will open its doors this...

Photo: Instagram: @ygshots
News, upbeat

Venice Run Club Founder Supports LA28 in Paris Marathon

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

The Marathon Allowed Participants to Experience the Same Course and Conditions as Elite Athletes Justin Shields, founder of the Venice...
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...
News

Eating at Pacific Park on the Pier Just Got Even Tastier

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

In June this year, Santa Monica’s beloved oceanfront amusement park welcomed a brand-new eating experience to the Pier. “Snackville”, the...

Photo: NWS
News

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles as Temperatures Soar to 110 Degrees

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Citywide Emergency Plan Activated; Cooling Centers and Safety Resources Available The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning...

Photo: YouTube
News

5-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion in Malibu Creek State Park, Now Recovering

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

Child Airlifted to Hospital After Father Fights Off Mountain Lion During Family Picnic On Sunday, a five-year-old boy was attacked...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

100-Year-Old Venice Building Set for New Restaurant: Report

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

The Development Will Feature a Roof Deck Patio Chef Travis Lett, known for his work with the Gjelina Group, is...

Photo: Councilwoman Traci Park
Dining, News

Councilwoman Park Spotlights Mar Vista Bagel Shop

September 2, 2024

Read more
September 2, 2024

The Shop Is Well-Known Among Locals and New York Transplants In her newsletter, Councilwoman Traci Park highlighted New York Bagel...

Photo: YouTube
News

Trial Begins for Suspect in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student at Hancock Park Store

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

Prosecutors Say Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Was on a ‘Hunt’ for a Vulnerable Victim The trial for Shawn Laval Smith, charged...
News

Kehillat Israel is Back in Santa Monica for Upcoming High Holy Days

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

By Susan Payne Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist Congregation in the Pacific Palisades, is inviting Jewish families in Los Angeles to...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

August 30, 2024

Read more
August 30, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @yovenicenews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...

Photo: Red Bull BC One
News

Venice Beach to Host Red Bull BC One 2024 USA National Cypher

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

This Event Will Bring Top Break Dancers Who Will Compete to Represent the U.S. At the World Final Venice Beach...

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

Venice’s “Si! Mon” Named Among LA’s Hottest Burgers

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

The Burger, Available Exclusively on Sundays, Features a Wagyu Patty Marinated in Tasajo Si! Mon has been recognized by Eater...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Who Targeted Hispanic Victims Faces 23-Year-Sentence

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

One Victim Was Struck from Behind with a Large Wooden Stick A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 23...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR