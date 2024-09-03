September 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: NWS

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles as Temperatures Soar to 110 Degrees

Citywide Emergency Plan Activated; Cooling Centers and Safety Resources Available

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Los Angeles region, set to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and continue through 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Temperatures are expected to peak between 95 and 110 degrees, with the hottest days forecasted for Thursday and Friday. Warm overnight lows will offer little relief from the intense heat.

The warning covers all valleys, mountains, deserts, and inland coastal plains of Los Angeles County, including Downtown Los Angeles. Officials have cautioned that the extreme heat poses a significant risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, those without air conditioning, and people engaged in outdoor activities.

Anyone, especially the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors, is at high risk of dangerous heat illness. Further updates may issue heat advisories for the beach areas. The heat warning may be extended into Saturday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has activated a citywide emergency plan to protect residents. The Mayor’s Office of Public Safety coordinates with various city departments, including the Emergency Management Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP), to ensure readiness and resource availability during the heatwave.

Los Angeles has recreation centers and libraries with air conditioning for those who need to stay cool. For locations, check https://www.laparks.org/reccenter or https://www.lapl.org/branches

To help residents stay cool, the City’s Climate Emergency Mobilization Office has launched the “Cool Spots L.A.” app, which identifies cooling centers, public libraries, recreation centers, and other facilities offering relief from the heat. You can read more information here. Additionally, several augmented cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday, September 6, at various locations across the city. Residents are urged to take precautions by staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbors. 

  • Seek shade and refuge from the hot sun if you must be outside.
  • Stay hydrated and drink more water, especially if you drink coffee or soda.
  • Check in on and prepare your household, family, friends, pets, and workplace.
  • Limit exposure to direct sunlight between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, when the sun’s rays are strongest.
  • If you feel ill, tell someone immediately. Symptoms of dehydration and heat illness may include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, nausea, muscle cramps, headache, and vomiting.
  • Symptoms of heat stroke include:
    • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
    •  Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
    •  Fast, strong pulse
    •  Headache
    •  Dizziness
    •  Nausea
    •  Confusion
    •  Losing consciousness (passing out)
  • In the event of a heat stroke:
    • Call 911 right away – heat stroke is a medical emergency
    • Move the person to a cooler place
    • Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
    • Do not give the person anything to drink
  • Listen to your body, and remember that those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, etc., are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Please take extra precautions. 
  • Click here for more safety tips from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
  • Click here for safety tips in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Armenian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and more.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is working to reduce the risk of power outages in Los Angeles. LADWP will work around the clock to meet customer demand throughout the heat wave. LADWP electric trouble crews are fully staffed and ready to respond to power outages, should they occur. Additional crews are also on standby to assist as needed. 

In the event of a power outage: 

  • Report power outages at www.ladwp.com/outages or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397).
  • LADWP customers can sign up to receive outage alerts via text or email at www.ladwp.com/outagealert.
  • LADWP also shares updates on outage restoration progress to affected communities via  NextDoor.com.

In preparation for extreme heat, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services offers these tips to keep your animals safe:

  • Avoid walking pets during the warmest parts of the day (10:00 AM—4:00 PM), and if you must walk your pet, avoid hot surfaces.
  • Never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle. Even a slightly opened window can cause the car to overheat.
  • Give your pet extra water. Always make sure your pet has plenty of fresh water to drink. If your pet enjoys ice cubes, add them to their water dish.
  • Keep pets indoors (if possible) during hot weather, but if you keep them outside, ensure they have adequate shade to escape the sun and plenty of fresh water nearby.
  • Avoid hot surfaces. Touch the ground first before venturing out. If the surface is too hot to touch with your hand or bare feet, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

For more information about LA Animal Services and tips to keep pets and people safe, click here.

For more information on cooling centers, safety tips, and how to protect pets during the extreme heat, residents can visit the City of Los Angeles website or call 3-1-1.

