ARCANE to Debut “Maybe, Baby” by Irish Artist Domino Whisker

“Maybe, Baby” Represents a Significant Shift in Whisker’s Artistic Journey

Arcane Space in Los Angeles will open its doors this Saturday, September 7, for the debut of “Maybe, Baby,” an exhibition by Irish-born artist Domino Whisker. The reception will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., marking Whisker’s first solo show in Los Angeles.

Domino Whisker, known for her intricate and emotionally charged work, has spent the last decade exploring themes of loss, grief, and the search for hope, largely inspired by the loss of her father to Alzheimer’s disease. However, “Maybe, Baby” represents a significant shift in Whisker’s artistic journey, offering a more playful and vibrant approach that contrasts sharply with her earlier, more somber pieces.

The exhibition delves into Whisker’s childhood memories, particularly her experience moving from Ireland to Los Angeles at the age of six in 1994. Through the use of vibrant colors and whimsical subjects, such as California palm trees, poppies, and parakeets, Whisker reimagines an idealized childhood. The hand-embroidered pieces, crafted on Irish Belfast linen, along with 100% New Zealand wool tufted tapestries, invite viewers to connect with a sense of nostalgia and youthful wonder.

“My work for the past 10 years has revolved heavily around themes of loss and grief,” Whisker said. “But when offered the chance to show my work in Los Angeles, I saw an opportunity to take a break from the heaviness of that loss and explore the six-year-old version of me who moved here from Ireland.”

The title of the exhibit, “Maybe, Baby,” is a personal nod to Whisker’s late father, drawn from an affectionate email he sent during her twenties. Despite the introspective nature of the exhibit, Whisker’s work remains a tribute to her roots and her ongoing journey of self-discovery.

The “Maybe, Baby” exhibit will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and by appointment on Thursdays. For more information, visit arcanespacela.com or email info.arcanespace@gmail.com.